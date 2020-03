March 17 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB38.87 BILLION VERSUS RMB33.77 BILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB367.89 BILLION VERSUS RMB297.08 BILLION

* CASH DIVIDEND OF RMB10.45 WILL BE DISTRIBUTED FOR EACH 10 SHARES

* LONG-TERM PERFORMANCE WILL DEPEND ON DURATION OF EPIDEMIC AS THERE ARE STILL UNCERTAINTIES

* IN 2020, NEW CONSTRUCTION AREA OF EXISTING PROJECTS OF GROUP IS EXPECTED TO BE 29.212 MILLION SQ.M.