July 6, 2017 / 3:13 PM / in a month

BRIEF-China Vanke says upon completion of share transfer, SZMC holds 29.4% of co

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd

* Registration for transfer of 1.55 billion a shares of co from Evergrande's units to SZMC pursuant to share transfer agreement was completed

* Upon completion of transfer of shares, Evergrande's units ceased to hold any share in co, & SZMC holds a total of 3.24 billion a shares of co

* Upon completion of transfer of shares, SZMC holds 29.38 pct of total issued share capital of co and is currently largest shareholder of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

