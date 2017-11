BRIEF-China Wah Yan Healthcare says co to seek legal advice about SFC directed suspension of trading

Nov 28 (Reuters) - China Wah Yan Healthcare Ltd:

* CHINA WAH YAN HEALTHCARE LTD - SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION HAS ON 24 NOV ISSUED A DIRECTION TO SUSPEND TRADING IN SHARES OF CO FROM 27 NOV​

* CHINA WAH YAN HEALTHCARE LTD - ‍COMPANY IS SEEKING LEGAL ADVICE ON DIRECTION AND AS TO HOW TO ADDRESS AND RESOLVE COMMISSION‘S CONCERNS​

* CHINA WAH YAN HEALTHCARE -APPEARS TO COMMISSION CO‘S TRANSACTION ANNOUNCEMENT ON 23 JUNE 2016 CONTAINED “FALSE, INCOMPLETE OR MISLEADING INFORMATION”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: