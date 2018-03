March 21 (Reuters) - China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Ltd :

* FY ‍REVENUE RMB38.6 MILLION VERSUS RMB31.2 MILLION

* ‍FY PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.123 MILLION VERSUS RMB 16.193 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: