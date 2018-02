Feb 9 (Reuters) - China Wanda Group

* CHINA WANDA GROUP (NOT WANDA GROUP) SAYS IT SCRAPS 500 MILLION YUAN ($79.41 million) COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUE - CHINA FOREIGN EXCHANGE TRADING PLATFORM

* CHINA WANDA GROUP (NOT WANDA GROUP) SAYS IT SCRAPS THE ISSUE DUE TO INSUFFICIENT SUBSCRIPTION - CHINA FOREIGN EXCHANGE TRADING PLATFORM Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EuGfg8 ($1 = 6.2966 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)