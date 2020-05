BRIEF-China Water Affairs Group Says Entered Into Cooperation Agreement With Zhenping Government

May 19 (Reuters) - China Water Affairs Group Ltd:

* ENTERED INTO COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ZHENPING GOVERNMENT

* AGREEMENT FOR INTEGRATION OF URBAN-RURAL WATER SUPPLY, DRAINAGE AND SEWAGE PROJECTS IN ZHENPING COUNTY, HENAN PROVINCE, PRC

* ZHENPING GOVERNMENT WILL CONTRIBUTE BY WAY OF ITS EXISTING WATER SUPPLY ASSETS RMB98 MILLION & HOLD 49% OF JV CO

* WATER SUPPLY PROJECTS TO BE CARRIED OUT BY JV CO ESTABLISHED BY CO’S DESIGNATED UNIT & ZHENPING GOVERNMENT’S DESIGNATED ENTITY

* INITIAL REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV CO WILL BE RMB200 MILLION

* ZHENPING GOVERNMENT WILL HOLD 49% OF JV CO WHILE CO WILL HOLD 51%