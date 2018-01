Jan 10 (Reuters) - China Water Industry Group Ltd:

* CO ‍ENTERED INTO CONSTRUCTION AGREEMENT WITH CHINA MINSHENG DRAWIN CONSTRUCTION​ FOR RMB120 MILLION

* CO ENTERED CONSTRUCTION AGREEMENT THROUGH ITS UNIT HUIZHOU COMPANY

* TRANSACTIONS UNDER AGREEMENTS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMEDIATE IMPACT ON EARNINGS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018