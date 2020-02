BRIEF-China Wood Optimization Updates On Potential Impact Of Coronavirus On Business Operations

Feb 24 (Reuters) - China Wood Optimization Holding Ltd :

* UPDATES ON POTENTIAL IMPACT OF RECENT OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* EPIDEMIC HAS CAUSED SHORTAGE OF WORKFORCE IN PRODUCTION FACILITIES OF GROUP

* EPIDEMIC HAS CAUSED DISRUPTION TO LOGISTICS NETWORK

* 2 FACTORIES IN HANDAN, HEBEI PROVINCE, AND HUAI’AN, JIANGSU PROVINCE, HAVE GRADUALLY RESUMED LIMITED PRODUCTION ON 24 FEB

* DISRUPTION TO NORMAL OPERATION INCLUDING DOWNSTREAM MANUFACTURERS OF SOLID WOOD FURNITURE MAY AFFECT GROUP’S SALES

* EPIDEMIC HAS CAUSED SHORTAGE OF WORKFORCE IN PRODUCTION FACILITIES OF GROUP