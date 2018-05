May 10 (Reuters) - China XD Plastics Company Ltd:

* SPECIALTY CHEMICAL COMPANY CHINA XD PLASTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BILLION TO $1.4 BILLION

* REITERATING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE OF $1.2-$1.4 BILLION IN REVENUE, $90-$110MILLION IN NET INCOME

* QTRLY TOTAL VOLUME SHIPPED WAS 106,236 METRIC TONS, UP 24.4% YOY