BRIEF-China XD Plastics Has Temporarily Closed Manufacturing Facilities In China

March 26 (Reuters) - China XD Plastics Company Ltd:

* CHINA XD PLASTICS COMPANY - TEMPORARILY CLOSED MANUFACTURING FACILITIES, OFFICES IN CHINA

* CHINA XD PLASTICS COMPANY - WILL NOT BE ABLE TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2019 BY MARCH 30

* CHINA XD PLASTICS COMPANY - EXPECTS TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K ABOUT 45 DAYS AFTER MARCH 30

* CHINA XD PLASTICS COMPANY - OCCURRENCE OF COVID-19 MAY NEGATIVELY AFFECT BUSINESS, FINANCIAL CONDITION, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

* CHINA XD PLASTICS COMPANY - IF CORONAVIRUS WERE TO AFFECT WORKFORCE EMPLOYED, CO MAY EXPERIENCE DELAYS/INABILITY TO DEVELOP AND DELIVER PRODUCTS