BRIEF-China XD Plastics Q4 Loss Per Share $0.31

March 15 (Reuters) - China XD Plastics Co Ltd:

* SPECIALTY CHEMICAL COMPANY CHINA XD PLASTICS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BILLION TO $1.4 BILLION

* ‍FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE OF $90-$110 MILLION IN NET INCOME​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL VOLUME SHIPPED 155,716 METRIC TONS, UP 24.1% YOY

* ‍GROSS MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN STABLE AS COMPARED TO THAT OF FISCAL 2017​

* ‍PROJECTED 2018 NET INCOME GUIDANCE EXCLUDES EFFECT OF REPATRIATION TAX​

* CHINA XD PLASTICS - HIGH INCOME TAX EXPENSE IN QUARTER DUE TO ‍MANAGEMENT ESTIMATE OF $71.0 MILLION DEEMED REPATRIATION TAX DUE TO U.S. TAX ACT

* ‍SICHUAN FACILITY WILL ULTIMATELY ADD 300,000 METRIC TONS OF ANNUAL PRODUCTION TO DOMESTIC CAPACITY​