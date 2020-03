March 30 (Reuters) - China Xlx Fertiliser Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB 8.93 BILLION VERSUS RMB 9.19 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 316.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB 624.9 MILLION

* RECOMMENDED THE PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB8 CENTS PER SHARE

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK LED TO A DECLINE IN THE PRICES OF THE COMPANY'S FERTILIZER AND CHEMICAL PRODUCTS