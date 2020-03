March 25 (Reuters) - China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd:

* NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1,473 MILLION IN 2019, UP 17.5%

* FY COMPREHENSIVE REVENUE RMB63,801 MILLION, UP 13.3%

* SALES VOLUME OF NEW VEHICLES OF LUXURY BRANDS WAS 128,628 UNITS IN 2019, A 15.5% INCREASE

* COVID-19 HAS NOT RESULTED IN MATERIAL IMPACT TO GROUP SO FAR