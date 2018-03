March 20 (Reuters) - China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd:

* NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF CO WAS RMB1,510 MILLION IN 2017, A 77.4% INCREASE FROM RMB851 MILLION IN 2016

* FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSED FOR 2017 IS HK$0.336 PER SHARE

* FY REVENUE RMB50.70 BILLION VERSUS RMB43.03 BILLION