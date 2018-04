April 26 (Reuters) - China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF CO RMB392 MILLION VERSUS RMB301 MILLION

* QTRLY CONSOL REVENUE (INCLUDING FINANCE AND INSURANCE AGENCY SERVICES REVENUE) RMB 12,694 MILLION VERSUS RMB 10,715 MILLION