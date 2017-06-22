FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-China Yuchai announces two large international bus engine orders
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2017 / 10:09 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-China Yuchai announces two large international bus engine orders

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd:

* China Yuchai announces two large international bus engine orders

* China Yuchai International Ltd - GYMCL received an initial order for 2,000 of its yc6g260n heavy-duty natural gas engines

* China Yuchai says engines produced by its main operating subsidiary, have won new orders for supply of bus engines to Myanmar and Saudi Arabia

* China Yuchai International Ltd - GYMCL also won an order for supply of 600 YC6MK engines to equip Ankai a9 high-end buses for Saudi Arabian market

* China Yuchai International Ltd - by its main operating subsidiary, GYMCl have won new orders for supply of bus engines to Myanmar and Saudi Arabia

* China Yuchai International Ltd - further 1000 engines are expected to be ordered during second phase of upgrade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.