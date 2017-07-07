BRIEF-China Yuchai enters Cambodian bus market

July 7 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd

* China Yuchai enters Cambodian bus market

* China Yuchai International - 98 Yutong buses powered by GYMCL’s YC6G240-30 and YC4G180-30 engines have been exported to Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh

* China Yuchai International Ltd - New buses support Cambodian government's new public transportation plans for Phnom Penh