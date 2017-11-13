FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China yuchai international reports Q3 EPS of RMB 4.06
November 13, 2017 / 11:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-China yuchai international reports Q3 EPS of RMB 4.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd:

* Announces 114.8 percent increase in unaudited 2017 third quarter earnings per share

* Q3 earnings per share RMB 4.06

* Q3 revenue rose 31.3 percent to RMB 3.8 billion

* Inventories at September 30, 2017​ were RMB 1.9 billion (US$ 281.3 million) compared with RMB 1.7 billion at end of 2016

* Total number of engines sold by unit in quarter was 82,839 units, compared with 66,013 units for same quarter last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

