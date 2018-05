May 10 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd:

* CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 5.93

* AT MARCH 31, 2018, INVENTORIES WERE RMB 2.5 BILLION (US$ 405.4 MILLION) COMPARED WITH RMB 2.6 BILLION AT END OF 2017