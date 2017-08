July 10 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd:

* China Yuchai wins order for 100 hybrid engines from Liuzhou Bus

* China Yuchai International Ltd - through unit announced that it has won an order for 100 hybrid engines from Liuzhou Hengda Bus Co., Ltd

* China Yuchai International Ltd - order comprises 85 new buses from Xiamen Kinglong and 15 buses from Zhongtong Bus