Dec 28 (Reuters) - China Yuhua Education Corp Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LEI LIE YING LIMITED

* DEAL FOR RMB1,430 MILLION​

* UNIT TO BUY LEI LIE YING LTD FROM LEI CHINA LTD‍​