Nov 22 (Reuters) - China YuHua Education Corp Ltd:

* FY ‍profit attributable to equity holders of company RMB313.8 million versus RMB311.7 million

* Proposed final dividend of HKD0.043 per ordinary share​

* FY ‍revenue RMB846.2 million, up 8.3 percent​