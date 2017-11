Nov 3 (Reuters) - China Yuhua Education Corp Ltd

* ‍Company, Guangyu Investment Holdings, Clsa L​td and Li Guangyu entered into placing and subscription agreement

* ‍Net proceeds from subscription will be about HK$925.5 million​

* ‍Guangyu Investment Holdings to subscribe for up to 253.2 million new shares at subscription price of HK$3.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: