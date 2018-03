March 20 (Reuters) - China Yurun Food Group Ltd:

* ‍FY REVENUE HK$12.06 BILLION VERSUS HK$16.70 BILLION

* ‍FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$1.92 BILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$2.34 BILLION​

* ‍PRELIMINARY APPROVED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLAN FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT RMB100 MILLION​