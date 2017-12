Dec 6 (Reuters) - China Zenix Auto International Ltd:

* CHINA ZENIX AUTO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS REVENUE GROWTH OF 30.6% IN THE 2017 THIRD QUARTER

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 30.6 PERCENT TO RMB 643.4 MILLION

* - BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER ADS IN Q3 OF 2017 WERE RMB 0.11