March 15 (Reuters) - China Zenix Auto International Ltd :

* CHINA ZENIX AUTO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 24.4 PERCENT TO RMB 736.3 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ EARNINGS PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE OF RMB0.18 (US$ 0.03)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: