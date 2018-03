March 21 (Reuters) - China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE UP 12.5% TO RMB35,474 MILLION

* ‍BOARD RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.14 PER SHARE​

* FY‍ PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1,191 MILLION VERSUS RMB 493.3 MILLION