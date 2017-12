Dec 26 (Reuters) - China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings Ltd:

* CO, ZHENGTONG AUTO & COUNTERPARTY ENTERED LEGALLY BINDING COOPERATION AGREEMENT IN RESPECT OF STRATEGIC COOPERATION​

* CO TO ESTABLISH COMPANIES IN PLACES OF REGISTRATION OF TARGET COMPANIES TO CARRY OUT TARGET SERVICES​

* DURING TERM OF COOPERATION, FIXED ANNUAL AMOUNT OF RMB 71 MILLION PAYABLE BY ZHENGTONG AUTO TO COUNTERPARTY