April 3 (Reuters) - China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd:

* REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT ON MARCH 23 ON PLACING OF H SHARES BY BANK UNDER GENERAL MANDATE APPROVED ON 2016 AGM

* BANK & ITS SPONSORS SUBMITTED APPLICATION TO CSRC FOR RESUMPTION OF REVIEW PROCESS OF A SHARE OFFERING ON APRIL 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: