FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-China Zhongdi Dairy says entered into counter guarantee agreement with China United Guarantee
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 3, 2017 / 2:50 PM / in a month

BRIEF-China Zhongdi Dairy says entered into counter guarantee agreement with China United Guarantee

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - China Zhongdi Dairy Holdings Co Ltd :

* Company, as counter guarantor, entered into counter guarantee agreement with China United guarantee

* deal pursuant to which Jiangsu Bank (Beijing) agreed to grant loan in principal amount of RMB200 million to Zhongdi Stud Livestock

* zhongdi stud livestock, as borrower, entered into loan agreement with Jiangsu Bank (Beijing), as lender

* company agreed to provide counter guarantee in favour of china united guarantee for counter guaranteed amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.