Dec 13 (Reuters) - China Zhongdi Dairy Holdings Co Ltd :

* GUOZI LEASING TO BUY LEASED ASSETS I FROM ZHONGDI TIANJIN AND ZHONGDI STUD LIVESTOCK FOR RMB77.0 MILLION ​

* GUOZI LEASING TO BUY LEASED ASSETS II FROM ZHONGDI TIANJIN & ZHONGDI STUD LIVESTOCK FOR RMB43.0 MILLION & LEASE BACK ASSETS TO LEASEES

* IN CONNECTION TO AGREEMENTS, ZHONDI TIANJIN TO PLEDGE ALL TRADE RECEIVABLES VALUED AT RMB360.8 MILLION TO GUOZI LEASING​