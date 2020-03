March 27 (Reuters) - China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB23.58 BILLION VERSUS RMB25.60 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB3.02 BILLION VERSUS RMB4.20 BILLION

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAY AFFECT OPERATION & RESULTS OF GROUP IN A DEGREE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: