May 2 (Reuters) - Chinadive Watersports Inc:

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 490 MILLION YUAN ($77.07 million) IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES TO FUND PROJECTS IN PHILIPPINES Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2KvYQJ6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3575 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)