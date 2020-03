BRIEF-Chinanet Online Expects To File 10-K On Or Before May 14, 2020

March 20 (Reuters) - Chinanet Online Holdings Inc:

* CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS TO FILE 10-K ON OR BEFORE MAY 14, 2020

* CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS - ACCOUNTING & OTHER STAFF, WHO ARE INSTRUMENTAL IN CLOSING & AUDIT PROCESS, HAVE BEEN UNABLE TO COME TO WORK

* CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS INC - BEIJING OFFICE PARTIALLY RE-OPENED ON MARCH 10, 2020

* CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS INC - XIAOGAN CITY OFFICE IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE RE-OPENED UNTIL APRIL 1, 2020

* CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS INC - SINCE FEBRUARY 2020, CO REMAINED CLOSED AFTER CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAY Source text: (bit.ly/3913vxK) Further company coverage: