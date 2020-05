May 14 (Reuters) - Chinanet Online Holdings Inc:

* CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC

* CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS - OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 POSED SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON CO'S ABILITY TO FILE ON 10-K TIMELY BASIS FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/3dMoY00) Further company coverage: