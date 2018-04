April 17 (Reuters) - Chinanet Online Holdings Inc:

* CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 64.1 PERCENT TO $15.3 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.50