Feb 20 (Reuters) - Chinanet Online Holdings Inc:

* CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS APPOINTS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACT

* CHINANET ONLINE - EXPECT COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO MATERIALLY IMPACT OUR SALES AT LEAST IN Q1 AND TO POSSIBLY EXERT LINGERING EFFECTS IN Q2 OF 2020

* CHINANET ONLINE - WILL CONTINUE TO EXPLORE NEW COUNTERMEASURES TO MITIGATE IMPACTS FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN ANY WAY POSSIBLE