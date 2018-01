Jan 19 (Reuters) - China Banking Regulatory Commission:

* CHINA‘S BANKING REGULATOR SAYS IT FINES SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK 462 MILLION YUAN FOR PROVIDING LOANS ILLEGALLY

* CHINA'S BANKING REGULATOR SAYS IT FOUND THE BANK ILLEGALLY CONCEALING NON-PERFORMING LOANS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Dmr6tL Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)