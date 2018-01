Jan 4 (Reuters) - The People’s Central Bank of China:

* SAYS ACCEPTS APPLICATION TO SET UP CREDIT REFERENCE FIRM IN SHENZHEN WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL OF 1 BILLION YUAN ($153.99 million)

* CHINA'S CENTRAL BANK SAYS SHENZHEN CREDIT REFERENCE FIRM'S SHAREHOLDERS INCLUDE NATIONAL INTERNET FINANCE ASSOCIATION OF CHINA, TENCENT, OTHERS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2E678DF ($1 = 6.4940 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)