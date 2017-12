Dec 20 (Reuters) -

* CHINA‘S RIDE-SHARING PLATFORM DIDI CHUXING TECHNOLOGY HAS RAISED $4 BILLION IN ITS LATEST ROUND OF FUNDING- WSJ, CITING SOURCES

* INVESTORS OF RIDE-SHARING APP, INCLUDE JAPANESE TECH GIANT SOFTBANK CORP AND MUBADALA CAPITAL- WSJ,CITING SOURCES Source on.wsj.com/2ktUwie