July 30 (Reuters) - Dingli Corp

* Says it plans to acquire an education firm valued at about 360 million yuan ($53.44 million)

* Says its shares to resume trade on July 31

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uOlzc2; bit.ly/2uNvZIN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7362 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)