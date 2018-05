May 2 (Reuters) - HNA Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS 2017 REVENUE UP 203.76 PERCENT Y/Y AT 594.06 BILLION YUAN ($93.45 billion)

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 80.41 PERCENT Y/Y AT 2.63 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS 2017 EBITDA UP 18.54 PERCENT Y/Y AT 61.53 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2I2jO3Z ($1 = 6.3570 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)