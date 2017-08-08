FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China's July yuan-denominated exports up 11.2 pct y/y, imports up 14.7 pct
August 8, 2017 / 2:20 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-China's July yuan-denominated exports up 11.2 pct y/y, imports up 14.7 pct

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's exports denominated in yuan rose 11.2 percent in July from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday.

* Yuan-denominated imports rose 14.7 percent y/y in July

* That produced a trade surplus 321.2 billion yuan in July

* Note: Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters expected exports rose 10.9 percent in dollar terms y/y (vs June +11.3 pct) with imports seen up 16.6 percent (June +17.2 pct) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

