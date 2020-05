BRIEF-China's Longmarch to have potential stake in Pirelli of up to 7.68%

May 13 (Reuters) - Pirelli Chief Executive Marco Tronchetti Provera says:

* CO EXPECTS GLOBAL CAR TYRE DEMAND TO FALL 20% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN 2020

* OUTLOOK VERY CHALLENGING FOR Q2, WHEN TYRE MARKET DEMAND IS EXPECTED DOWN AROUND 40%

* Q2 WILL BE WORST QUARTER OF 2020, NEXT THREE MONTHS CRUCIAL TO ASSESS MARKET EVOLUTION

* MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR, “WITH CHINA LEADING THE WAY”

* SHAREHOLDER CAMFIN TO SOON FINALISE PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINA’S LONGMARCH

* LONGMARCH TO HAVE POTENTIAL STAKE IN PIRELLI OF UP TO 7.68% THROUGH REPURCHASE AGREEMENT, MORE THAN THE 5.19% INITIALLY ANNOUNCED

* AGREEMENT BEING DISCUSSED WITH LONGMARCH GIVES CAMFIN THE RIGHT TO GIVE VOTE INDICATIONS TO LONGMARCH IN PIRELLI SHARHOLDERS’ MEETINGS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)