July 31 (Reuters) -

* CHINA’S MARKET REGULATOR SAYS TAKING ACTION AGAINST LUCKIN COFFEE AFTER INVESTIGATION FOUND THAT THEY HAD FALSIFIED TRANSACTIONS, CARRIED OUT INAPPROPRIATE COMPETITIVE ACTIONS

* CHINA’S MARKET REGULATOR SAYS ALSO TAKING ACTION AGAINST THIRD PARTY COMPANIES RELATED TO LUCKIN COFFEE THAT HAD ASSISTED ITS ACTIONS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by John Stonestreet)