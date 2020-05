May 25 (Reuters) -

* MEITUAN DIANPING SAYS DAILY FOOD DELIVERY ORDER VOLUMES REACHED 90% OF PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS DURING WEEK OF MAY 11

* MEITUAN DIANPING SAYS CONSUMPTION IS RECOVERING FASTER IN CHINA’S LOWER-TIER CITIES THAN IN HIGHER-TIER CITIES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Yingzhi Yang)