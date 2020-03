March 17 (Reuters) -

* China’s Tencent Music says Q1 online music services revenue y/y growth rate to slow versus Q4 as virus has impacted licensing and advertising revenues

* Tencent Music says expects subscription revenue growth rate to accelerate in Q1 versus Q4

* Tencent Music says expects 2020 online music services revenue growth rate to slow but FY subscription revenue will grow at faster pace Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Pei Li)