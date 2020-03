March 18 (Reuters) -

* CHINA’S TENCENT SAYS Q1 OUTLOOK FOR GAMES, HEALTHCARE SECTORS ARE HEALTHY, LESS SO FOR AUTOMOBILES AND LUXURY

* CHINA’S TENCENT SAYS TO MAINTAIN STEADY ADS REVENUE GROWTH DESPITE IMPACT of CORONAVIRUS, SUPPORTED BY “SOCIAL AND OTHERS” ADS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Pei Li and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)