BRIEF-China's Xiaomi Files IPO Prospectus

May 3 (Reuters) - Xiaomi (IPO-XMGP.HK):

* CHINA’S XIAOMI FILES IPO PROSPECTUS

* LISTS CLSA, MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS AS JOINT SPONSORS FOR IPO

* FY 2017 REVENUE RMB114.62 BILLION VERSUS RMB68.43 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 OPERATING PROFIT RMB12.22 BILLION VERSUS. RMB3.79 BILLION

* FY 2017 LOSS FOR THE YEAR RMB43.89 BILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB491.6 MILLION

* FY 2017 SMARTPHONES REVENUE RMB80.56 BILLION VERSUS RMB48.76 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* “GROSS PROFIT MARGIN FROM OUT SMARTPHONES SEGMENT INCREASED SINGNIFICANTLY FROM 3.4 PERCENT IN 2016 TO 8.8 PERCENT IN 2017”

* “GROSS PROFIT MARGIN FROM OUR INTERNET SERVICES SEGMENT DECREASED FROM 64.4 PERCENT IN 2016 TO 60.2 PERCENT IN 2017”

* PLANS TO USE ABOUT 30% OF PROCEEDS OF IPO FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, DEVELOP PRODUCTS INCLUDING SMARTPHONES, SMART TVS, LAPTOPS

* PLANS TO USE ABOUT 30% OF IPO PROCEEDS FOR GLOBAL EXPANSION

* “IN MARCH 2018, WE HAD APPROXIMATELY 190 MILLION MAUS ON MIUI”

* GENERATED 93.9%, 86.6% AND 72.0% OF REVENUES IN MAINLAND CHINA IN 2015, 2016 AND 2017, RESPECTIVELY

* FY 2017 IOT AND LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS REVENUE RMB23.45 BILLION VERSUS RMB12.42 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 IOT AND LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS REVENUE RMB23.45 BILLION VERSUS RMB12.42 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 INTERNET SERVICES REVENUE RMB9.90 BILLION VERSUS RMB6.54 BILLION A YEAR AGO