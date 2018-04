April 20 (Reuters) - China’s ZTE Corp:

* CHINA’S ZTE SAYS U.S. DECISION TO IMPOSE SANCTIONS AGAINST COMPANY UNFAIR, CANNOT ACCEPT THE DECISION

* CHINA'S ZTE SAYS WILL SAFEGUARD ITS RIGHTS AND INTERESTS THROUGH ALL LEGAL MEANS Company statement: bit.ly/2qNvGw5 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk)